Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Phreesia by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,222 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 997,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 821,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,964 shares of company stock valued at $295,194 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.81. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

