Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $270,000 in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNP. StockNews.com downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE SNP opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

