Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after acquiring an additional 614,373 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 1.0% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 407,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 91.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $3,153,000.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE GGB opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61.

About Gerdau

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.