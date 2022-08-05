Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 429 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

