Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE SNP opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

SNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

