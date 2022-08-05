Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.70.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

