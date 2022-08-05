Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $277,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 945,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,801,000 after acquiring an additional 212,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 6.5 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.