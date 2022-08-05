Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 15.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin Price Performance

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.31 and a one year high of $178.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

