Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,112 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ NWE opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 77.30%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

