Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after buying an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,558,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 683,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 540,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.