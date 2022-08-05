Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $277,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOUR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $43.15 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

