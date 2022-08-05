Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $213,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.29.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $635.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $568.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

