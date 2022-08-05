Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.26. Amarin shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 8,671 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 7,640.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

