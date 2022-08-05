Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $271,000 Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

AYI opened at $175.43 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

