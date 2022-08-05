Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 1,564 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $93.41 and a one year high of $143.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

