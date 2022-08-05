Royce & Associates LP Purchases 8,000 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.8% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.55. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

