National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,972 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,731,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.