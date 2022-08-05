Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,708 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $65.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

