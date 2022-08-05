Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 25,180 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 72.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of CCJ opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.52 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

