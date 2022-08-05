Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $635.91 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

