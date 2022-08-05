5,038 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. TD Securities reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CIBC raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Stories

