Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $206,000 Position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Clipper Realty by 479.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

About Clipper Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.37%.

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.