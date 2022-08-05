Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $206,000 in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.43% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Gold Explorers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOEX opened at $24.00 on Friday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

