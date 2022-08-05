The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Position Lifted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 23,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 129,700 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $371.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Container Store Group

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

See Also

