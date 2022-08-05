NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.8 %

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $65.62.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.