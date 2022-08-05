Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 25,699 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 224,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $44.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

