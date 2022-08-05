ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173,226 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.