Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $87.09 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CGI

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

