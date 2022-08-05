Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

