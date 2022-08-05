New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Saia by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Saia by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $9,345,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Saia by 21,243.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.04. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

