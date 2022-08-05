New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $19,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,045,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.2 %

MTH stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

