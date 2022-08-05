Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,123,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

CUZ stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

