Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1,349.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 414,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atkore by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after buying an additional 289,843 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after buying an additional 119,724 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,330,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Atkore by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 836,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,055,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATKR opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

