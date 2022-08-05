Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Manhattan Associates worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,299,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $143.64 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

