Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 79,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $175.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average is $170.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.