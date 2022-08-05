Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

