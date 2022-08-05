Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $4,209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 587.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $184,472 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

