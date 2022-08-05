Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $232,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.80 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $131.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

