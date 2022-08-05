Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $233,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.