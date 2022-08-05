Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $235,000 Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

GMOM stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

