3,856 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

