Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $244,000 Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSL. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,068,000. Gratia Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 524,083 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,910,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of GSL opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $696.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

