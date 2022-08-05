Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 5,000 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,040,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,583,000 after acquiring an additional 251,630 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,138,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,851,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 573,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 146,678 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

