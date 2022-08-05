Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Position Reduced by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,960,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 274,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 421,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 241,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,907,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,225,000 after buying an additional 222,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.