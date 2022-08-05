Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

