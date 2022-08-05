4,861 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 789.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $48.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.
