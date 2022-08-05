Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 11,452 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

