Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

