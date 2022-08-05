Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,531 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $90.43 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15.

