Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 2.6% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in H&R Block by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.
H&R Block Profile
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.
